‘We’ll hang all you ni**ers!’: Texas Rep. gets racist threats after calling for Trump impeachment

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-TX, at town hall meeting (Screen capture)

A Democratic Texas congressman who called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump has been deluged with racist threats of murder and hanging, reported Fusion.com on Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Al Green — who called for Trump to be removed from office last Monday — played recordings of voice mail messages he has received since he spoke out against the Trump presidency to a Friday night town hall meeting in his district.

“You can decide for yourself what we’re dealing with,” Green said before playing the recordings.

“You ain’t gonna impeach nobody, you f*cking ni**ger!” said the first caller. The subsequent messages were more of the same, including taunts of “We’re gonna hang all you ni**ers” and “you’ll be hanging from a tree.”

Hate crimes against nonwhites, LGBTQ people and immigrants have spiked since Trump’s election as racists emboldened by Trump’s white nationalist agenda act on their prejudices.

Watch video from Green’s town hall meeting, embedded below: