Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Whales today are bigger than ever before. Now, we know why.

Popular Science

25 May 2017 at 07:44 ET                   
The tail of a humpback whale emerges from the surface of the Pacific Ocean in Colombia, on July 22, 2011 [AFP]

A big solution to a cold problem. A blue whale is the largest animal ever known to exist on Earth. NOAA It might not seem like it, but we live in a world full of giants. Blue whales are the largest animal ever to move across the planet, with the biggest measuring in at over 100…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The fish rots from the head’: Morning Joe blames ‘brutish’ Trump for Gianforte’s assault on reporter
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+