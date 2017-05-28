Quantcast

White House in talks to name Reince Priebus as the ambassador to Greece: report

David Edwards

28 May 2017 at 14:05 ET                   
Reince Priebus speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering naming current Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as the next ambassador to Greece.

As the White House struggles to find its footing in the face of a mounting Russia probe, The Washington Post reported over the weekend that the president was considering a staff shake up.

According to the Post:

Underscoring the uncertainty of what lies ahead, some Trump associates said there have been conversations about dispatching Priebus to serve as ambassador to Greece — his mother is of Greek descent — as a face-saving way to remove him from the White House. A White House spokeswoman strongly denied that possibility Saturday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been long expected to take a diminished role. Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is said to be Trump’s top choice to take over Spicer’s job.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
