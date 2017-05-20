‘Who’s a pretty princess now, b*tches’: Internet ridicules Trump for ‘curtsy’ before Saudi king

President Donald Trump, pre-curtsy -- screenshot

President Donald Trump first trip overseas has — so far –gone seamlessly if one disregards the chaos he left at home with multiple bombshells dropped by the Washington Post and the New York Times regarding White House doings.

However, as the world awaits Trump’s speech on Islam, he was the recipient of a great deal of mockery on Twitter for a half-curtsy he bestowed upon the king of Saudi Arabia.

Quipsters with long memories recalled conservative outrage that was showered upon former President Barack Obama when he bowed to foreign leaders — including the Saudi king — during what conservatives still call his “apology tours.”

Of particular note was this Trump gem from 2012:

The Amateur! First @BarackObama was caught bowing to the Saudi King but now the President of Mexico! http://t.co/f0CFiUS9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2012

As one Twitter user noted, “Unlike Obama, Trump refuses to debase himself by bowing before a king. Diplomat that he is, he deftly opts instead for a half-curtsy.”

And then it was on:

We need a little help from @MerriamWebster on this Trump move. Curtsy or curtsey? #BendThoseKnees pic.twitter.com/E9yYKNAX1K — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) May 20, 2017

He has all the best curtsies, nobody curtsies like him, everybody says so#TrumpCurtsy — Douglas Hofeling (@doughofeling) May 20, 2017

@aravosis @americablog I love how the King partly turns away, then sees weirdo Trump doing the curtsy from the corner of his eye… and gets this "wtf" look. 😂 — ❄Lara❄ (@Femmevixen) May 20, 2017

had Obama given the Saudi king a dainty little curtsy Michelle Malkin would have written an entire book around it — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) May 20, 2017

Watching Trump curtsy, gold medal placed around his neck, his ego stroked. You wonder just how fragile Trump’s ego & psyche are. — ((VETERAN)) (@VETERANUSA1) May 20, 2017

If we get mad enough about the curtsy we get to see the proud boys adopt it as their formal greeting. — Matt Bors (@MattBors) May 20, 2017