With drug reps kept at bay, doctors prescribe more judiciously

This story was co-published with NPR’s Shots blog. When teaching hospitals put pharmaceutical sales representatives on a shorter leash, their doctors tended to order fewer promoted brand-name drugs and used more generic versions instead, a study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows. The results were significant compared to doctors who did…

