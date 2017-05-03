Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

With drug reps kept at bay, doctors prescribe more judiciously

Pro Publica

03 May 2017 at 08:10 ET                   
'Doctor Writing A Prescription' [Shutterstock]

This story was co-published with NPR’s Shots blog. When teaching hospitals put pharmaceutical sales representatives on a shorter leash, their doctors tended to order fewer promoted brand-name drugs and used more generic versions instead, a study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows. The results were significant compared to doctors who did…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
Next on Raw Story >
Rachel Maddow nails Trump’s media obsession: ‘We’re oddly influential with the guy who wants to kill us’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+