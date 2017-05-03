With drug reps kept at bay, doctors prescribe more judiciously
This story was co-published with NPR’s Shots blog. When teaching hospitals put pharmaceutical sales representatives on a shorter leash, their doctors tended to order fewer promoted brand-name drugs and used more generic versions instead, a study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows. The results were significant compared to doctors who did…
