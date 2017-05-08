Quantcast

‘Yates just handed Ted Cruz his ass on a platter’: Internet celebrates Sally Yate’s brutal shutdown of GOP senator

Noor Al-Sibai

08 May 2017 at 17:04 ET                   
Former Deputy AG Sally Yates (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX, right) during 5/8 Senate hearing (via screengrab)

During former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates’ Senate hearings regarding alleged ties between President Donald Trump’s administration and Russia, the Trump-fired deputy AG’s exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) about disgraced Trump aide Michael Flynn caused many on Twitter to celebrate.

“Does Yates get to be the new Senator from Texas?,” MSNBC national security analyst Matthew Miller tweeted. “Because she just beat both Cruz and Cornyn to a pulp.”

“Yates is going to be a Democratic superstar after this,” tweeted Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin. “And a few GOP senators prob delighted she skewered Cruz.”

Check out video of Yates and Cruz’s word-sparring below, along with more tweets about it.

By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
