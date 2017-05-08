‘Yates just handed Ted Cruz his ass on a platter’: Internet celebrates Sally Yate’s brutal shutdown of GOP senator

Former Deputy AG Sally Yates (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX, right) during 5/8 Senate hearing (via screengrab)

During former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates’ Senate hearings regarding alleged ties between President Donald Trump’s administration and Russia, the Trump-fired deputy AG’s exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) about disgraced Trump aide Michael Flynn caused many on Twitter to celebrate.

“Does Yates get to be the new Senator from Texas?,” MSNBC national security analyst Matthew Miller tweeted. “Because she just beat both Cruz and Cornyn to a pulp.”

“Yates is going to be a Democratic superstar after this,” tweeted Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin. “And a few GOP senators prob delighted she skewered Cruz.”

Check out video of Yates and Cruz’s word-sparring below, along with more tweets about it.

Ooooooooo Sally Yates is destroying Ted Cruz. You messed with the wrong former Acting AG, Teddy boy. #SallyYates pic.twitter.com/Wzdyw20dWx — Mike Gibbs (@Mikeggibbs) May 8, 2017

when sally yates crushed ted cruz pic.twitter.com/OrWcayOxmw — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 8, 2017

That burn Ted Cruz got from Sally Yates will forever be a pre-existing condition. — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 8, 2017

LOL Sally Yates knows a thing or two about what is illegal, and it is TED CRUZ’S FACE. — Rebecca Schoenkopf (@commiegirl1) May 8, 2017

In my darkest hours I will think of Sally Yates destroying Ted Cruz on national television, and it will sustain me. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 8, 2017

Does Yates get to be the new Senator from Texas? Because she just beat both Cruz and Cornyn to a pulp. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) May 8, 2017

Yates is going to be a Democratic superstar after this. And a few GOP senators prob delighted she skewered Cruz — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 8, 2017

This is so delicious it’s better than the chocolate cake at Mar-A-Lago. Sally Yates is having Ted Cruz for lunch. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 8, 2017

Ted Cruz now trying to make Yates look like she illegally defied the executive branch’s authority, but she stands firm on her reasoning. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) May 8, 2017