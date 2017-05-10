‘You can’t put in the fix by removing somebody’: Watergate’s John Dean calls Comey’s firing a ‘cover up’

John Dean, Former White House Counsel for United States President Richard Nixon (Photo: Screen capture)

In a New Yorker interview, former White House counsel to former President Richard Nixon seemed frustrated by the comparisons to current President Donald Trump.

John Dean pleaded guilty when charged with conspiracy and agreed to be a witness against others for the independent prosecutor. In an interview, Dean noted, “I’d have thought they’d have let the man walk out under his own power. But Trump, I guess, always has to play the strong guy.”

He went on to say that he thinks FBI director James Comey’s firing “raised so many questions. How can you conclude anything but that Trump knows he’s got problems? … Every move they make keeps signaling ‘coverup.’ ”

He issued a warning to the Trump administration, “If they think they can influence the Russian investigation by removing Comey, they are naïve. I learned from my own experience that you can’t put in the fix by removing somebody.”

Dean’s comment came the same day Kellyanne Conway told Anderson Cooper exactly the opposite, that the firing was “not a cover-up.”