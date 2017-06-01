Quantcast

‘Climate change is real’ say CEO’s defending Paris Climate Agreement from Donald Trump

Bob Brigham

01 Jun 2017 at 19:30 ET                   
Donald Trump in the Rose Garden (screengrab)

Some of America’s leading entrepreneurs are publicly condemning President Donald Trump pulling America out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

One CEO, Lloyd Blankfein or Goldman Sachs, used Twitter for the very first time to condemn the “setup” President Trump caused for America’s leadership position and the environment.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk made good on this promise to officially withdraw from President Donald Trump’s council of advisors.

Musk was joined in his act of resistance by Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert Iger

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jeff Immelt

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Other business leaders are getting pressure to distance themselves from the White House:

Not all business leaders used Twitter to voice their disappointment.

