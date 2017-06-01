‘Climate change is real’ say CEO’s defending Paris Climate Agreement from Donald Trump

Donald Trump in the Rose Garden (screengrab)

Some of America’s leading entrepreneurs are publicly condemning President Donald Trump pulling America out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

One CEO, Lloyd Blankfein or Goldman Sachs, used Twitter for the very first time to condemn the “setup” President Trump caused for America’s leadership position and the environment.

Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk made good on this promise to officially withdraw from President Donald Trump’s council of advisors.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Musk was joined in his act of resistance by Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert Iger

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Disappointed with today’s decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 1, 2017

Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jeff Immelt

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the White House on Tuesday to urge Trump not to abandon Paris climate accord – Bloomberg https://t.co/cE7SKSSZIH — Hiroko Tabuchi (@HirokoTabuchi) May 31, 2017

We’re disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement. Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals. — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 1, 2017

Deeply disappointed by President's decision to withdraw from ParisAgreement. We will double our efforts to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/cmCLf9CoVY — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 1, 2017

Shell's CEO minces few words on import of climate agreement: US warned on dangers of abandoning Paris accord https://t.co/PqMJQ03xY2 via @FT — Niel Golightly (@nielgolightly) May 22, 2017

Hard to see how any credible business/scientific leader can justify any association with Trump after this. https://t.co/LnSJikwQZP — Maer Roshan (@MaerRoshan) June 1, 2017

Dear President Trump, as some of the largest companies in the US, we strongly urge you to keep the US in the Paris Agreement. pic.twitter.com/ztSXyYtRrm — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 1, 2017

I looked through Trump's twitter for all the times he denied climate change, may God have mercy on my soul https://t.co/VI6HGLipwH — Dylan Matthews (@dylanmatt) June 1, 2017

Other business leaders are getting pressure to distance themselves from the White House:

Not all business leaders used Twitter to voice their disappointment.