CNN host Reza Aslan blisters ‘piece of sh*t’ Trump for using London attack to push travel ban aimed at Muslims

Tom Boggioni

04 Jun 2017 at 10:57 ET                   
Reza Aslan speaks to CNN (Screenshot/YouTube.com)

CNN’s Reza Aslan, host of the network’s “Believer” that investigates the world’s religions, took to Twitter late Saturday to hammer President Donald Trump for opportunistically using the attacks in London to promote his travel ban aimed at Muslims.

As news of the attacks in London spread, Trump first tweeted a link to the Drudge Report before making his pitch for the travel ban — long before offering support for London.

Aslan — a frequent critic of Trump — responded: “This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

You can see Aslan’s tweet below::

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
