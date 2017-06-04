CNN host Reza Aslan blisters ‘piece of sh*t’ Trump for using London attack to push travel ban aimed at Muslims

Reza Aslan speaks to CNN (Screenshot/YouTube.com)

CNN’s Reza Aslan, host of the network’s “Believer” that investigates the world’s religions, took to Twitter late Saturday to hammer President Donald Trump for opportunistically using the attacks in London to promote his travel ban aimed at Muslims.

As news of the attacks in London spread, Trump first tweeted a link to the Drudge Report before making his pitch for the travel ban — long before offering support for London.

Fears of new terror attack after van ‘mows down 20 people’ on London Bridge… — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 3, 2017

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Aslan — a frequent critic of Trump — responded: “This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

