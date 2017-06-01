Quantcast

Comey set to testify before the Senate Intel Committee next Thursday

Elizabeth Preza

01 Jun 2017 at 12:15 ET                   
Former FBI director James Comey testifies during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Mar 20, 2017 (Screenshot)

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. (ET), WSB Atlanta’s Jamie Dupree reports.

Comey is expected to focus his testimony on a private Feb. 14 Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump. Last month, the New York Times reported Trump asked Comey during that meeting to drop the FBI’s investigation into his former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

According to people familiar with a memo Comey wrote shortly after that meeting, the president told Comey, “I hope you can let this go.”

Trump dismissed Comey on May 9.

Read the full advisory on Comey’s testimony below:

