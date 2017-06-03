‘Delusional’ Trump boasted about progress on bill that doesn’t exist yet: ‘It’s doing very well’

Donald Trump in the Rose Garden (screengrab)

During his press appearance on Thursday touting his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, President Donald Trump assured reporters that his administration and Congress are making progress on their tax reform bill.

“Our tax bill is moving along in Congress, and I believe it’s doing very well,” Trump said, according to Vanity Fair‘s Bess Levin. “I think a lot of people will be very pleasantly surprised.”

The trouble is, work hasn’t even begun on a tax reform bill.

“(N)o such ‘tax bill’ exists,” wrote Levin, “at least not yet, but that didn’t stop Trump from elaborating further.”

In his speech, the president — who Levin calls “delusional” — said, “The Republicans are working very, very hard. We’d love to have support from the Democrats, but we may have to go it alone. But it‘s going very well.”

Earlier this year, the administration released a vague, one-page document that Levin called a “CliffsNotes version of Trump’s tax proposal, which was notable for being a single-page, double-spaced series of bullet points.”

The document was so overly-simplistic and vague that some joked the original draft was written in crayon.

“Does the president think that document is a bill?” Levin asked. “It’s unclear what would be worse: if he simply made up a fictional bill that’s ‘moving along in congress’ or if he thinks the one-page outline that was hastily thrown together in a matter of days is what passes for legislation.”