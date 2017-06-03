Quantcast

Did Maxine Waters ‘shove’ this Young Turks reporter? Watch and decide

David Ferguson

03 Jun 2017 at 22:55 ET                   
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA, is confronted by Michael Tracey of the Young Turks (Screen capture)

Saturday evening, “Young Turks” reporter Michael Tracey tweeted that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) “shoved” him after a testy exchange in Los Angeles.

“Members of Congress shouldn’t be initiating unwanted physical contact with reporters,” he fumed, in an apparent reference to the vicious attack on Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs by Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, which left Jacobs injured and his glasses smashed.

Tracey said that he asked the 78-year-old Waters two questions after a “March for Truth” event.

“(S)he became agitated, stormed off, and ‘shoved’ my arm,” he fumed, going on to say that while the move wasn’t “excessively violent,” it was “unwanted physical contact.”

He said that while he doesn’t want to argue “semantics,” the incident “shows Waters to be erratic, intemperate, and unprofessional.”

Sports writer and journalist Molly Knight rolled her eyes at Tracey in a tweet, writing, “I’m humiliated for you.”

“Good for you!” Tracey replied. “In general, I don’t think members of Congress should be instigating unwarranted physical contact with reporters.”

“You crowded an elderly woman half your size and whined when she brushed your arm as she walked away. I’m embarrassed for your entire family,” Knight said.

Other writers and commentators piled on to mock Tracey.

Video evidence of the confrontation emerged:

Most people appeared to feel what Tracey characterized as a “shove,” “push” or “swat,” was in fact more of a “flick” and that — particularly in light of what happened to Ben Jacobs — the reporter was blowing the incident out of proportion.

Waters has become a lightning rod in recent months for her insistence that President Donald Trump has colluded with the Russian government and should be impeached immediately. Her outspokenness has earned her new respect among young voters who have dubbed her “Auntie Maxine.”

“I am having the time of my life with the Millennials,” Waters declared earlier this year.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
