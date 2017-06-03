Maher GOP guest Sasse: ‘Cringing wasn’t good enough,’ I should have called out HBO host for racist slur

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) -- via CBS

In a four-tweet thread, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) put HBO host Bill Maher on blast for his scandalous use of a racial slur on-air the previous night.

Sasse was Maher’s guest Friday night and his comment inviting the host to “work the fields” of Nebraska prompted his infamous response alluding to house slaves. In his tweets, Sasse said although he considers himself a “First Amendment absolutist” and believes “comedians get latitude to cross hard lines,” Maher’s use of the racial slur was a bridge too far.

“But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word,” Sasse tweeted. “Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.”

“Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: ‘Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?,'” he continued. “The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don’t use it.”

On Saturday, HBO called Maher’s comments “completely inexcusable,” and the host himself said he “regrets” using the slur a few hours later.

Read Sasse’s thread about Maher’s racially-charged comments below.

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017