‘Make our planet great again’: French president blasts Trump for pulling out of Paris Climate Agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Screen capture)

French President Emmanuel Macron closed his speech to France, and indeed the world, about the Paris Climate Agreement speaking in English in what seemed to be a direct message to U.S.A. President Donald Trump.

“Make our planet great again. Thank you,” Macron said.

The statement came at the end of a short message in French in response to Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord. The U.S. becomes one of just three countries to not be involved.

“I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord. There is no way,” said Macron. “Don’t be mistaken on climate; there is no plan B because there is no planet B.”