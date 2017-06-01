Quantcast

Navratilova demands renaming of Margaret Court Arena

fletcher

01 Jun 2017 at 09:57 ET                   
Martina Navratilova (womenssportsfoundation.org)

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time tennis Grand Slam champion, has penned an open letter calling for the renaming of the Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park after the Australian’s “racist and homophobic” comments. Navratilova’s letter comes after Court, a former world No.1, said she would boycott Qantas airline “where possible” due to its support of same-sex marriage.…

