Navratilova demands renaming of Margaret Court Arena
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Martina Navratilova, the 18-time tennis Grand Slam champion, has penned an open letter calling for the renaming of the Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park after the Australian’s “racist and homophobic” comments. Navratilova’s letter comes after Court, a former world No.1, said she would boycott Qantas airline “where possible” due to its support of same-sex marriage.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion