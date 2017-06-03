‘No innocent explanation for this’: Kurt Eichenwald exposes reasons for Kushner meeting with Russian bankers

Kurt Eichenwald on AMJoy -- MSNBC screengrab

Appearing on “AM Joy,” Newsweek reporter Kurt Eichenwald explained that the White House will be unable to explain away President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jated Kushner’s secret overtures to the Russians, saying, “there is no innocent explanation for it.”

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Eichenwald dismissed the notion that Kushner was involved in diplomatic negotiations when speaking with Russian bankers.

“The problem is there is no innocent explanation — every answer they have is bad,” Eichenwald began. “You’ve got a situation and what you’re left with is Jared Kushner a fool or is he corrupt? Let’s assume it was a business meeting — you want to borrow money. Do you know of many bankers who come flying from another country to you to talk to you about giving you money? That is not making any sense, that is number one.”

“Number two, Jared Kushner knew what his role was,” Eichenwald continued. “Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law was about to be the president of the United States, and he feels like it’s appropriate to be going to banks connected to the Kremlin and say, ‘Hey, I want some money.’ You have a meeting between Jared Kushner and bank in terms of dealing with national security issues supposedly, or getting into issues of diplomacy? What is Jared Kushner doing getting involved in that to begin with? Secondly, why are they doing this at a time when Donald Trump is not the president of the United States?”

“Nothing should have been going on without it being done in coordination with the State Department,” he added. “That is how these things are handled. You don’t start with coming administration starting to run secret meetings undermining national security and foreign policy of the United States. It just doesn’t work that way.”

