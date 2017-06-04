REVEALED: Two GOP congressmen who backed Obamacare repeal invested in health care companies during debate
WASHINGTON — The two New Jersey lawmakers who voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act bought or sold securities in health care companies while the issue was before the House, financial disclosure filings show. Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3rd Dist.), whose proposed changes helped bring back the Obamacare repeal debate, bought as much as $800,000…
