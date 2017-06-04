Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

REVEALED: Two GOP congressmen who backed Obamacare repeal invested in health care companies during debate

NJ.com

04 Jun 2017 at 05:12 ET                   

WASHINGTON — The two New Jersey lawmakers who voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act bought or sold securities in health care companies while the issue was before the House, financial disclosure filings show. Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3rd Dist.), whose proposed changes helped bring back the Obamacare repeal debate, bought as much as $800,000…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Fox News pundits upset ‘Wonder Woman’ isn’t wearing ‘patriotic’ underwear
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+