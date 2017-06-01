‘Stop using spin and fake stats!’: Daily Beast editor loses it with former Trump spokesman Jason Miller

John Avlon and Jason Miller (Photo: Screen capture)

In a discussion about green energy and President Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Daily Beast editor John Avlon lost it with former Trump communications director Jason Miller.

Host Erin Burnett told Miller that the future is in green energy jobs. She cited over 300,000 jobs in the solar industry while there are barely 100,000 coal jobs left in the U.S.

Miller said that the reason these are called “green” jobs is that they’re too expensive to create. Both Avlon and former Republican White House advisor David Gergen scoffed at the mischaracterization. Miller went on to say that if the US entered into the Paris Accord the country would lose millions of jobs over several years. Experts refute this claim.

Avlon broke in accusing Miller of using “fake statistics” to justify an inaccurate claim. “You’ve got to deal with a couple of real, basic facts, Jason. No! Stop using spin and fake stats!”

Avlon cited actual facts that the majority of Americans support staying in the Paris Climate Accord and that a majority of Americans believe that climate change is real and is man-made. In fact, Americans consider climate change to be a top concern and is at a three-decade high, according to Gallup polls.

Miller’s comments came after EPA head Scott Pruitt said that the president’s decision isn’t about climate denial. Today, Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) also claimed the 4.5 billion-year-old sun is no longer reliable and Trump’s economic advisor Steve Moore didn’t know the difference between 1,000-year-old windmills in Holland and wind energy mills in western Kansas.

Watch the meltdown below:



Daily Beast editor loses it with former Trump… by sarahburris