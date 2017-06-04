Quantcast

‘The Crusades need to come back’: Breitbart writers get slammed by colleagues for racism after London attacks

David Edwards

04 Jun 2017 at 13:54 ET                   

Two Breitbart writers expressed racist anti-Muslim views following the terrorist attacks in London that killed seven over the weekend.

“There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there,” Breitbart writer Katie McHugh wrote on Twitter.

When actor Pej Vahdat called McHugh a “moron,” she shot back: “You’re an Indian.” (In fact, Vahdat is an Iranian-American)

And according to CNN, Breitbart writer Ryan Saavedra tweeted, “People think I’m kidding when I say this but the crusades need to come back.”

Saavedra later deleted the tweet, but added another: “This s–t won’t stop until people grow a pair of balls.”

One Breitbart employee told CNN that the remarks were “appalling.”

“It’s a terrible comment,” another Breitbart explained to the network. “I would never write what [McHugh] said.”

CNN reported that a third employee agreed that the tweets were “dumb.”

Update: Editor of Breitbart London, Raheem Kassam, called for internment camps in Britain.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
