Trump took London’s Muslim mayor’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement out of context in Twitter attack

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Donald Trump -- (screenshots)

President Donald Trump’s attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who happens to be Muslim, was likely based upon a BBC interview where the mayor reassured the public about a larger police presence — not to ignore the threat of homegrown terrorists.

Sunday morning, Trump took a shot at Khan on Twitter following the attacks in London that claimed seven lives.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump wrote.

The “no reason to be alarmed” quote appears to be taken from a BBC interview where Khan talked about beefed-up security measures on the streets of London.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” Khan said in the interview.

“There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be,” he continued, before adding that London “will never let terrorists win.”

Trump’s attack on Khan — who is Muslim — goes hand in hand with his Saturday night tweet that called — once again — for his “travel ban” on Muslim majority countries.

Mediaite notes that Trump’s attack on Khan came moments after the hosts on Fox & Friends mentioned his comments.

You can see both tweets below:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017