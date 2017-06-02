Quantcast

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway trashes Comey before his Senate testimony for hurting ‘morale’ at the FBI

Tom Boggioni

02 Jun 2017 at 09:18 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway trashed former FBI director James Comey ahead of his Senate testimony saying morale at the agency he oversaw plummeted during his tenure.

Asked by host George Stephanopoulos if the president would invoke executive privilege to stop Comey from speaking, Conway ranted that they would “be watching him,” before impugning the former director’s credibility.

After attacking Comey for getting the number emails on Huma Abedin’s laptop wrong during previous testimony, Conway went after Comey on a personal level.

Invoking the name Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Conway said the assistant AG, “concluded that it really hurt the morale and integrity at the department,” in the way he conducted the investigation into Clinton’s emails.

“He also talked about how Mr. Comey usurped the authority of the Justice Department,” Conway continued.

“But the president had decided to fire Comey before he got that memo,” the ABC host parried.

Conway replied that Comey had previously said that it was the right of a president to fire an FBI director at his discretion.

Watch the video below via Twitter:

