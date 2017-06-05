‘What the hell are you doing?‘: The internet hammers Trump for ‘stupid’ tweets about ‘travel ban’

Sarah K. Burris 05 Jun 2017 at 06:57 ET

President Donald Trump began Monday morning with a tweet admitting that his travel ban is, in fact, a ban. The claim contradicts with his White House’s claim that “it’s not a ban,” according to Sean Spicer. It also runs up against the Justice Department, which is being forced to defend the ban by claiming that it is not a ban.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

“Paging Sean Spicer!” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota said after the “New Day” host read Trump’s tweet aloud. Spicer made news and was mocked on “Saturday Night Live” for his claim that it wasn’t a ban and that the president was simply using the media’s phraseology to express what the travel ban was.

The internet had a field day with the tweet, calling out Trump’s “stupidity’ and mocking him for promoting a law that they believe will ultimately be struck down by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Sean Spicer January 31: "It's not a travel ban."

Trump today: "I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!" pic.twitter.com/t9SSkIURFT — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 5, 2017

Asshat going all in on calling it a "travel ban" this morning He wants us to forget it's #ComeyWeek We see you piss boy @POTUS Amateur — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 5, 2017

It won't – despite Potus desire to turn London into a case for travel ban and chance to bash political opponent dealing with crisis https://t.co/T8iJ1VNqMI — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 5, 2017

Whoa. Trump doubles down on Muslim travel ban, blames his own lawyers for watering down existing version. pic.twitter.com/vRwhmy4uXi — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 5, 2017

You initially said you needed a 90 day ban in order to improve vetting procedures. It’s been 90 days. What the hell have you been doing? — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) June 5, 2017

Just, please, STOP tweeting and STOP embarassing us until you're impeached. I promise it won't be long! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 5, 2017

Okay, honey. You don't have to travel any more. Just stay on your golf course. — Erich McElroy (@erichmcelroy) June 5, 2017

Unfortunately America didn't EXTREME VETTING the man who came into the White House. You are slow and demented. Resign. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) June 5, 2017

Sean Spicer blamed the media for calling it a "travel ban" The media only repeated what Donald Trump tweeted — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 5, 2017

That's funny, cause in our lawsuit against your #MuslimBan, YOUR lawyers told the judge NOT to call it a travel ban

So we call it #MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) June 5, 2017

TRAVEL is it? So everyone’s banned then? — Howdy Doody (@DanHowdle) June 5, 2017

You are the worst thing that could've have happened to US & the world.Do the dignified thing, resign & play golf. You better suited to that. —  Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) June 5, 2017

President criticizes his Justice Department as they ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the travel ban. pic.twitter.com/UIrAGD4Mln — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzy) June 5, 2017

Every policy will be IN ALL CAPS from now on. — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) June 5, 2017

But please, keep tweeting. Every tweet you write eventually discredits every action you take in the future. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 5, 2017

Stop using London to fuel your hatred. And stop trying to instill fear into Americans. It's horrible and untrue. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2017

Your tweets will be used in evidence. Keep talking Easy D. — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 5, 2017

Smart tweets. Angrily directing the Justice Department has been working great for you so far.. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 5, 2017

It’s annoying when the courts don’t allow your bigoted flailing to stick. Huh? pic.twitter.com/jYDQVvuALW — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) June 5, 2017

Tougher version should include Saudi Arabia for attacking us on 9/11 Why are you ignoring that FACT? — 🐇 (@VeeVee) June 5, 2017

Things way more likely to kill Americans:

-car accidents while texting

-bee stings

-vending machines

-Donald Trump — Cher (@thecherness) June 5, 2017

Honestly the only extreme vetting we need is people eligible to be POTUS. pic.twitter.com/cengaKQM9p — Cher (@thecherness) June 5, 2017

Grampa shhh — csd (@csd) June 5, 2017

So if we're already "extreme vetting" then why do we need a travel ban? — Ben Ross (@BenRossSports) June 5, 2017

Yeah too bad you don't have any control over the justice department — i have died (@ChrisCaesar) June 5, 2017

Translation: The courts will uphold the constitution against my will. I know the TRAVEL BAN will never happen, I'm just playing to the mob. https://t.co/XvW0wTVRPw — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) June 5, 2017