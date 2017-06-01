You ‘deal in mythology and slogans’: Van Jones loses it with EPA head claim it’s not about climate denial

Frustrated Van Jones (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s EPA director Scott Pruitt told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the president isn’t concerned about the debate over climate change, for him it’s about jobs. While it might be the best the GOP can spin the issue doesn’t follow what Trump has spent two years saying on the campaign trail.

“There’s so much wrong. So many wrong things,” Jones told a laughing panel. “Simple stuff. Simple stuff. He says he is so proud we reduced, under the Clean Air Act, pollutants by 65 percent. That’s a huge achievement, he’s proud of it. But carbon wasn’t counted as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act until half way through the Obama term. Then Obama tries to move forward and they stop him they say ‘it’s terrible.'”

Jones said that either we’re for the Clean Air Act or not. Being for the Clean Air Act means Supreme Court justices who believe there is a responsibility to reduce pollution and are against it.

“When you have the word salad of nonsense coming from an EPA administrator didn’t say one word about the environment,” Jones noted. “His job is to be the environmental protection person. There was no protection in the speech. This was part of why I think normal people — you just saw Elon Musk pull out [of Trump’s business roundtable]. You cannot deal with this White House because you cannot deal with facts, can’t deal with science, can’t deal with economics, with jobs, can’t deal with anything except mythology and slogans. That’s where we are.”

Pruitt’s comments came after Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) claimed the 4.5 billion-year-old sun is no longer reliable and Trump’s economic advisor Steve Moore didn’t know the difference between 1,000-year-old windmills in Holland and wind energy mills in western Kansas.

Watch the smackdown below:



'There's so much wrong with this': Van Jones… by sarahburris