12-year-old boy told to ‘turn the other cheek’ as Christian school refuses to report rape case: lawsuit

An exclusive Christian private school in a wealthy suburb of Nashville is accused of covering-up up the repeated sexual assaults of a 12-year-old boy.

The Brentwood Academy is being sued for $60 million for allowing four eighth-grade bullies to repeatedly sexually assault a sixth-grade student, the Tennessean reports.

The lawsuit was filed by the mother of the victim.

Four male students are alleged to have “conspired to engage in male on male sexual harassment, sexual assault and/or rape upon John Doe in the locker room not supervised by an adult,” according to the lawsuit. “(The boy) would place his penis before John Doe and forcibly penetrated it into the mouth of Plaintiff John Doe without consenting claiming ‘eat it, eat it, eat it, open your mouth, accept it.'”

The same student is alleged to have bragged he “f—ed that boy up the ass and stuck a Gatorade bottle in him.”

Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curtis G. Masters allegedly told the victim to “turn the other cheek” and that, “everything in God’s kingdom happens for a reason.”

The headmaster allegedly said he considered the allegations to be “boys being boys and he could not investigate each of those and run a school.”

When the victim’s mother wanted to report the sexual assault to law enforcement, former Brentwood employee Chris Roberts — the victim’s counselor at Daystar Counseling — allegedly responded, “this isn’t how Christian institutions handle these things.”

“In addition to Masters, middle school director Nancy Brasher, administrator and middle school athletic director Buddy Alexander, assistant basketball coach Lyle Husband and sixth grade basketball coach Mike Vazquez, who is also Masters’ son-in-law, are named as individual defendants in the suit,” the Tennessean explained.

The school’s motto is, “Vivat Veritas” (Let Truth Prevail).