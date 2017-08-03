‘3 days to say the KKK is bad’: ‘Modern Family’ producer rips Trump who responded faster to defend TV ratings than violence

Donald Trump (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

Danny Zuker, the executive producer of “Modern Family,” ripped President Donald Trump’s delayed response to the immense violence that went down over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I once challenged @RealDonaldTrump ’s ratings & he tweeted me in 15 minutes. It took him 3 days to say the KKK is bad. Sorry, it’s too late,” Zuker fired off in his tweet.

Zuker’s tweet was sent shortly after Trump finally addressed the KKK and other hate groups by name Monday at the White House following the weekend’s violence at a white nationalist rally.

Back in 2013, Zuker and Trump engaged in a Twitter war when the former mocked the poor ratings of Trump’s former TV show, “The Celebrity Apprentice.”