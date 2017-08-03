Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘3 days to say the KKK is bad’: ‘Modern Family’ producer rips Trump who responded faster to defend TV ratings than violence

Joe Barracato

14 Aug 2017 at 15:24 ET                   
Donald Trump (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

Danny Zuker, the executive producer of “Modern Family,” ripped President Donald Trump’s delayed response to the immense violence that went down over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I once challenged @RealDonaldTrump ’s ratings & he tweeted me in 15 minutes. It took him 3 days to say the KKK is bad. Sorry, it’s too late,” Zuker fired off in his tweet.

Zuker’s tweet was sent shortly after Trump finally addressed the KKK and other hate groups by name Monday at the White House following the weekend’s violence at a white nationalist rally.

Back in 2013, Zuker and Trump engaged in a Twitter war when the former mocked the poor ratings of Trump’s former TV show, “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘You’re fake news’: Trump blasts CNN’s Jim Acosta for grilling him over Charlottesville violence
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+