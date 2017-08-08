Alex Jones hosts Russian ultra-nationalist to pressure Trump to fire McMaster

Alex Jones and Aleksandr Dugin (YouTube)

Alex Jones hosted a Russian ultra-nationalist this week to push President Donald Trump to fire his national security adviser — who has become a target of the so-called “alt-right.”

The InfoWars broadcaster invited Russian political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin to discuss the “globalist” threats to Trump’s agenda — particularly national security adviser H.R. McMaster, reported Business Insider.

Dugin, who’s been called Vladimir Putin’s Rasputin by the right-wing Breitbart News and has close ties to Russian fascists, agreed that McMaster helped demonize Russia to distract from a “satanic” plot against Christian values.

“They are on the same side of the battle,” Dugin said. “Putin plays here the role of defender — of Christian civilization, of traditional society, and of human nature.”

McMaster has come under attack by administration officials loyal to former Breitbart chief Steve Bannon, and the hashtag #FireMcMaster has been heavily promoted this week by U.S. right-wingers and Russian Twitter bots.

“He is purging anybody who does not want to have, basically, a war with Russia,” Jones said.