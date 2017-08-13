Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ana Navarro detonates on Trump: ‘He doesn’t have the spine or the guts to call out white supremacists’

David Ferguson

12 Aug 2017 at 20:41 ET                   
Ana Navarro goes off on Trump statement (Screen capture)

CNN’s Ana Navarro went on an epic tear Saturday in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, VA that killed one anti-racist protester and left dozens injured.

Navarro told anchor Ana Cabrera and conservative pundit that she is disgusted with President Donald Trump’s coddling of white supremacist groups and his unwillingness to hold them accountable for the spike in hate violence that has gripped the country since November.

“This speech today was shameful,” she exclaimed. “Here is the bottom line. This was not many sides. This is one side. It is white supremacists trying to instill terror in America.”

When conservative pro-Trump pundit Ben Ferguson tried to interrupt her, Navarro doubled down.

“Ben, let me tell you something,” she said. “He’s more capable of calling out his own attorney general and Mitch McConnell but he doesn’t have the spine or the guts to call out the white supremacists in America today and I am not going to defend that!”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
‘The empathy is overwhelming’: Trump gets lashed online for tepid tweet about Charlottesville death
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+