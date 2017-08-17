Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Beauty standards are literally toxic for women of color

Popular Science

17 Aug 2017 at 07:38 ET                   
Dismayed black woman - (Shutterstock)

Personal care products can poison you, and women of color take on extra burdens. Women of color have higher levels of cosmetic-related chemicals in their bodies compared to white women. DepositPhotos “Dry, lifeless hair can take the fun out of your life,” intones an announcer in a 1950s ad for the haircare product Brylcreem, “but you…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump endorses primary challenger for ‘WEAK’ and ‘toxic’ GOP Senator Jeff Flake
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+