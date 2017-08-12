Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Trump News
‘Call evil by its name’: Republican senator prods Trump to denounce white supremacists
12 Aug 2017 at 17:16 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

President Donald Trump was publicly called out after one person was murdered by a car driven into anti-fascist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) is demanding his fellow Republican acknowledge the Charlottesville fatality as an act of terror.

Gardner is chairman of the campaign arm of senate Republicans.

By calling out racism, Gardner is representing a proud Republican tradition going back to Abraham Lincoln.

The Attorney General of Virginia demonstrated how easy it is to condemn the “Unite the Right” bigotry:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
‘Call evil by its name’: Republican senator prods Trump to denounce white supremacists
Newest Stories
Read more stories