‘Call evil by its name’: Republican senator prods Trump to denounce white supremacists

Bob Brigham 12 Aug 2017 at 17:16 ET

President Donald Trump was publicly called out after one person was murdered by a car driven into anti-fascist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) is demanding his fellow Republican acknowledge the Charlottesville fatality as an act of terror.

Gardner is chairman of the campaign arm of senate Republicans.

Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

Praying for those hurt & killed today in Charlottesville. This is nothing short of domestic terrorism & should be named as such. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

By calling out racism, Gardner is representing a proud Republican tradition going back to Abraham Lincoln.

Ronald Reagan, on the KKK: "The politics of racial hatred & religious bigotry practiced by the Klan & others have no place in this country." — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 12, 2017

More Reagan, in 1984: The Klan's politics of hatred & bigotry "are destructive of the values for which America has always stood." — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 12, 2017

The Attorney General of Virginia demonstrated how easy it is to condemn the “Unite the Right” bigotry:

The violence, chaos, and apparent loss of life in Charlottesville is not the fault of "many sides." It is racists and white supremacists. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) August 12, 2017