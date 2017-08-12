‘Call evil by its name’: Republican senator prods Trump to denounce white supremacists

President Donald Trump was publicly called out after one person was murdered by a car driven into anti-fascist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) is demanding his fellow Republican acknowledge the Charlottesville fatality as an act of terror.
Gardner is chairman of the campaign arm of senate Republicans.
Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017
Praying for those hurt & killed today in Charlottesville. This is nothing short of domestic terrorism & should be named as such.
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017
By calling out racism, Gardner is representing a proud Republican tradition going back to Abraham Lincoln.
Ronald Reagan, on the KKK: "The politics of racial hatred & religious bigotry practiced by the Klan & others have no place in this country."
— Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 12, 2017
More Reagan, in 1984: The Klan's politics of hatred & bigotry "are destructive of the values for which America has always stood."
— Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 12, 2017
The Attorney General of Virginia demonstrated how easy it is to condemn the “Unite the Right” bigotry:
The violence, chaos, and apparent loss of life in Charlottesville is not the fault of "many sides." It is racists and white supremacists.
— Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) August 12, 2017