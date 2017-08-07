CNN’s Acosta mocks Miller’s ‘cosmopolitan’ slur after property records reveal Trump aide owns $1 million condo

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Stephen Miller, who last week berated CNN reporter Jim Acosta for his “cosmopolitan bias,” lives in a $1 million condo in Washington D.C. that neighbors high-end retailers including Hermès and Gucci, the Washington Post reports.

Miller made the comments during a press briefing last Wednesday in a heated exchange with Acosta over Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Miller, a top policy adviser to Trump, helped roll out a GOP bill to curtail legal immigration. The new plan would move the United States to a “merit based” immigration system, giving preference to people who speak English and can financially support their family.

Acosta asked Miller if the policy ran counter to American tradition, asking if the Trump administration is “just going to bring people in from Great Britain and Australia.”

“I can honestly say, I am shocked at your statement that you think only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English,” Miller charged. “It reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree—this is an amazing moment.”

As it turns out, Miller—who received his Bachelor’s degree at the prestigious Duke University—owns a two bedroom condo in D.C.’s CityCenter, which bills itself as “the new ideal for sophisticated, modern, urban living.” As the Post points out, the building also brandishes the slogan, “You are where you live.”

Miller purchased the unit in 2014 for a cool $973,000, and pays almost $1,800 a month in condo fees. According the the Post, the buyer is listed as “Stephen Miller Cordary, Inc.,” a company which shares the same address as Miller’s father’s real estate business.

Acosta on Monday hit back at Miller over his hypocritical charge, tweeting a link to the Post’s article with a dig at the top Trump aide.