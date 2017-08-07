CNN’s Ana Navarro: More people going in and out of Trump’s White House than a Las Vegas brothel

Ana Navarro (CNN)

Republican strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro railed against President Donald Trump on Monday, describing his first 200 days in the White House as a chaotic failure.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Trump boasted that he had improved the stock market, border security, the U.S. military, the economy, and had successfully appointed a Supreme Court justice.

But besides putting conservative Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, Navarro said it was hard to find successes in the Trump administration.

“Look, in 200 days he has had very few good days,” she said. “He failed at his signature promise of [replacing and repealing Obamacare.] His White House has had more people going in and out for quickies than a Las Vegas brothel. The chaos that has ensued is absolutely insane.”

“He keeps fabricating, making up things and outright lying,” Navarro continued. “He keeps tweeting like a deranged person. He has caused international incidents. The leaks out of his White House are like cheese cloth. So, no, I don’t think you can say this has been a good 200 days.”

Watch video below: