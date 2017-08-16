Quantcast

Democrats in Congress to explore creating an expert panel on Trump’s mental health

STAT

16 Aug 2017 at 08:01 ET                   
Donald Trump (ABC News)

Three congressional Democrats have asked a psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine to consult with them about forming an expert panel to offer the legislators advice on assessing President Trump’s mental health. Yale’s Dr. Bandy Lee told STAT that over the last few weeks members of Congress or their staff have asked her to discuss how…

