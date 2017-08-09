FAIL: League of Conservation Voters appears to have busted another right-wing James O’Keefe sting

Conservative James O'Keefe during an interview on Fox Business (Screenshot)

James O’Keefe, the notorious right-wing sting artist, may have just gotten busted conducting another failed operation.

The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer reports that the League of Conservation Voters has filed a complaint against a group of individuals that it believes “could be associated with” O’Keefe right now, and who at least have documented past ties to him.

The complaint, which was filed with the California Department of Justice last week, alleges that several individuals conducted a carefully orchestrated operation to infiltrate the League of Conservation Voters in an apparent attempt to dig up damaging information on the environmental advocacy organization.

“LCV’s letter describes an elaborate, six-month-long scheme,” Mayer reports. “It alleges that the three operatives created false personas — backed up with fake Facebook, LinkedIn, and e-mail accounts — under which they met with ‘dozens’ of the group’s staffers, board members, and donors, and gained access to ‘confidential’ information. According to the letter, ‘at least two’ of the individuals… have reportedly worked with O’Keefe in the past.”

The LCV started to suspect the longtime O’Keefe associates were scamming the organization last month, and it began discovering that the social media pages they offered to bolster their credentials were only created recently — and they had several “friends” from Southeast Asia, which likely indicated they used bot factories to artificially inflate their friend counts.

O’Keefe would not confirm nor deny any involvement in the botched sting operation when contacted by Mayer.

Read the whole report at this link.