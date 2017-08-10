Quantcast

Feds approached Paul Manafort’s son-in-law to get ‘into’ former Trump campaign chairman’s head: report

Elizabeth Preza

09 Aug 2017 at 21:16 ET                   
Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort (Screen cap).

Federal investigators approached the former Trump chairman’s son-in-law to get “into [Paul] Manafort’s head,” Politico reports.

According to three sources familiar with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, investigators spoke with Jeffrey Yohai—who is married to Jessica Manafort and has partnered with his father-in-law Paul Manafort in business dealings—earlier this summer. Manafort is reportedly under investigation for business transactions, some of which involve Yohai.

Neither Yohai or Manafort have been accused of a crime. But Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign has intensified in recent weeks, with the special counsel reportedly impaneling a grand jury, and the FBI conducting an early-morning raid of Manafort’s home.

