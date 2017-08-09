Quantcast

Flashback of Hillary’s prescient warning: ‘A man who can be provoked by a tweet should not have nuclear codes’

David Edwards

09 Aug 2017 at 11:39 ET                   
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton appear at a 2016 debate (PBS/screen grab)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton issued a warning during a 2016 campaign debate with now-President Donald Trump that may be more important than ever as the U.S. inches closer to nuclear war with North Korea.

“His cavalier attitude about nuclear weapons is so deeply troubling,” she explained during a debate in September. “That is the number one threat we face in the world. And it becomes particularly threatening if terrorists ever get their hands on any nuclear material. So, a man who can be provoked by a tweet should not have his fingers anywhere near the nuclear codes.”

While vacationing in New Jersey this week, Trump took on hyperbolic threats from North Korea by responding in kind.

The president promised that his enemies could “face fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States, Trump said.”They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen… he has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Watch the video clip below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
