Foreign policy expert warns Trump victory dance over N. Korea sanctions ‘will be very short-lived’

On Saturday, a CNN foreign policy expert threw cold water on President Donald Trump’s success in getting Russia and China to sign on to a round of sanctions against North Korea.

Former Homeland Security Deputy Director Juliette Kayyam told CNN’s Ana Cabrera that the U.S. can’t use “America first” as a workable foreign policy in the world, that “a community of nations is necessary” in going against a nation like North Korea.

“I believe this success will be very short-lived,” said foreign policy analyst Josh Rogin, who pointed out that China has retreated to an old position of going back to the negotiation table without taking any new action against North Korea and Russia is blaming the U.S. for the escalation of tensions, citing a military buildup in the South China Sea.

“Incremental sanctions are never going to solve the problem. Actually, Russia, China and the U.S. are very far apart on the problem of North Korea,” Rogin continued. “Actually the only thing we can agree on is that the crisis is getting worse and worse.”

