Former neo-Nazi warns Trump’s rhetoric could set off over 300,000 potential domestic terrorists

Christian Picciolini -- CNN screen grab

A former neo-Nazi claims that the U.S. is currently home to over 300,000 right-wing militia members immersed in military training at the moment just waiting for a spark to unleash domestic terrorism.

Speaking with CNN host John Harwood, former neo-Nazi skinhead member Christian Piccolini discussed burgeoning Nazi movement in the U.S. under President Donald Trump who, he says, encourages them with his rhetoric.

“The far right has a tactic of calling people out on the left as haters or racists or the people trying to suppress the free speech of people on the right,” Piccolini explained. “When the president said that he hopes that all sides would find, you know, a way out of this conflict, he was speaking directly about the left-wing folks who were there protesting. It’s a common tactic.”

“I have heard the dog whistles throughout his campaign and into the presidency,” he continued. “In the movement, 30 years ago, when I was involved, they would say things like the ‘Jewish media.’ Now they use palatable terms like ‘liberal media.’ These are very concerted marketing strategies on the ultra right’s part to make the language more normalized to appeal to more Americans.”

Piccolini then pointed out why the words they use — which Trump repeats — are dangerous.

“I would say to the president, right now , that until we put back funding to counter extremism from the far right, from domestic terrorists, we are not taking this issue seriously,” he stated. “We have an estimated 300,000 sovereign citizens and militia members training in a paramilitary style in this country. I can tell you, if we had 300 ISIS members training in any city in America, I don’t think the president would hesitate to drop a bomb on any major city. It’s happened in Philadelphia, it’s happened in Tulsa. We’ve seen this before.”

Asked by Harwood, if the movement is growing, the former skinhead said, “absolutely.”

“You know, I think it’s bigger now because there’s so much propaganda on the internet that’s recruiting young people who may not fit in in real life, searching for an identity and purpose,” he explained. “Because they are marginalized, they are trying to find solutions in simple ways and black and white terms that blame the other. It is bigger because the media is speaking about it so much, we are recognizing it more in our sons, daughters and co-workers.”

“At some point, we need to take this issue seriously,” he added.

You can watch the video below via CNN: