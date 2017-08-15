Fox guest says LGBT rainbow flag is just as offensive as Confederate flag: They ‘represent the exact same thing’

Conservative columnist Star Parker on Fox's 'Hannity' on Feb. 9, 2015 [YouTube]

Right-wing author Star Parker on Tuesday condemned people who go around brandishing the Confederate flag — largely because they reminded her of people who brandish the LGBT pride flag.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Parker said that it was “ironic” that so many people on the left wanted to bring down Confederate flags and monuments when they were simultaneously advocating for the rainbow flag that’s a symbol for LGBT rights.

“You know what’s really interesting and really incredible irony here is the same people that are demanding that the Confederate flag comes down are the same people that are insisting that the rainbow flag goes up,” Parker said, via Media Matters. “These two flags represent the exact same thing. That certain people groups are not welcome here.”

The rainbow flag is not meant to alienate straight people and is only an expression of pride. Additionally, the American LGBT community never waged a bloody war of secession for the right to keep straight Americans enslaved.

During the segment, Parker also praised President Donald Trump for condemning “both sides” of the Charlottesville protests for violence on Saturday, and said that he did a good job of getting the country to “calm down” in the aftermath of the violent protests that rocked the Virginia college town over the weekend.

