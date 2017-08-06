Fox News lies about Bolling: ‘None of these women’ have come forward — except one of them has

Fox News host Eric Bolling on 'The Five' on March 23, 2014.

On Sunday, Howard Kurtz — Fox News media critic and host of its Sunday “Media Buzz” program — stepped up to defend suspended host Eric Bolling by erroneously claiming that none of the women accusing Bolling of sexual harassment have come forward.

According to Mediaite.com, Kurtz claimed that allegations against Bolling have come from “a dozen unnamed sources” and shouldn’t be trusted because “none of the women described in the story as being upset have come forward.”

Except of course, as Raw Story reported on Saturday, Occidental University professor of political science and former frequent Fox News guest Caroline Heldman came forward in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday detailing her harassment by Bolling, disgraced “O’Reilly Factor” host Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes’ close friend Woody Fraser.

Kurtz lost his job at CNN in 2013 after what Politico called “a handful of whopping mistakes” including “inaccurately claiming that an NBA player who came out as gay had failed to reveal he had once been engaged.”

