Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Get the f*ck out of here, coward’: Watch the Charlottesville march organizer chased from his press conference

Tom Boggioni

13 Aug 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
Jason Kessler -- photo via @JDeanSeal on Twitter

The organizer of the white nationalist march in Charlottesville attempted to address the press Sunday afternoon, only to be chased behind city hall for protection as spectators chanted “murderer” and “shame.”

According to videos posted to Twitter, organizer Jason Kessler was escorted to a microphone in front of the Charlottesville City Hall by a cordon of police and attempted to speak before being shouted down.

Kessler was reportedly going to speak about Saturday’s march that ended with one alt-right attendee driving through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring nineteen.

In the videos posted below, Kessler can be seen being standing at the microphone as he was showered with “shame” chants.

He then was chased away while being protected by riot police as the crowd cursed him, with one man heard yelling, “Get the f*ck out of here, coward.”

Watch the videos below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Come to Minnesota’ and meet our National Guard: Bush era ethics lawyer taunts white nationalists
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+