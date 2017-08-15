‘He thinks there are good Nazis’: Internet loses it over Trump’s ‘batshit’ press conference

Noor Al-Sibai 15 Aug 2017 at 16:57 ET

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his initial statement regarding Saturday’s attacks against counterprotesters at the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally that ended in one death and dozens of injuries.

“I think there’s blame on both sides,” Trump said at a press conference in Trump Tower. “I have no doubt about it, and you have no doubt about it either. And if you reported it accurately, you would say.”

Within minutes of his remarks, Twitter went into full meltdown mode.

“How much longer are people going to put up with this shit?” IB Times’ Alex Kotch tweeted.

“Trump just made it explicit: Racists and Nazis, I feel your pain,” wrote Mother Jones’ Washington bureau chief David Corn.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

EVERYONE: will you please just say nazis are bad

TRUMP: well, let’s not jump to conclusions just yet — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 15, 2017

Trump using “alt left” to imply a moral equivalence between the alt-right and their opposition, where did he get an idea like that? — Carl Beijer (@CarlBeijer) August 15, 2017

There is no moral difference–none–between government officials who greet Trump's words with silence and the men holding tiki torches. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 15, 2017

Trump says he hasn’t reached out yet to the family of the victim of the car murder in Va — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 15, 2017

Reporter just now to Trump: “Are you against the Confederacy.” I’m sorry, I will never not be surprised that this question is being asked — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 15, 2017

So without the teleprompter, we now learn what Trump really thinks… and its scary. https://t.co/vrWS8paQXc — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 15, 2017





It’s now Tuesday, and Pres. Trump is pushing “blame on both sides” for a second degree murder charge even harder than he did on Saturday. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) August 15, 2017

Trump said he never talked to Bannon about Charlottesville. I suspect that’s a lie that will be revealed as such in due time. — smash the fash (@SethMillstein) August 15, 2017

“There’s blame on both sides.” Not really when one side is executing paramilitary maneuvers and killed someone https://t.co/SQI4sQ0JNz — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 15, 2017

Trump just gave Neo-Nazis his explicit approval to keep committing domestic terrorism. Watch for their positive reception of his message. — Izzy Galvez (@iglvzx) August 15, 2017

Trump refuses to repudiate white nationalists/supremacists b/c THEY VOTED FOR HIM. Ppl waiting for Trump to do any different are dumb AF — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) August 15, 2017

my life is now divided into two parts: before and after that batshit insane trump press conference — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 15, 2017

Remember when Kelly became chief of staff and people were like “Wow! Trump hasn’t tweeted! New era! Can he change?” — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) August 15, 2017

If that display doesn’t once and for all kill every last impulse to suggest Trump will one day “pivot,” I have no idea what possibly could. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) August 15, 2017

Michael Steele: “I don’t understand why this is so hard for him.” It’s not an issue of difficulty. Trump is saying what he believes. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 15, 2017

Trump just told America there are good people on both sides… So he thinks there are good Nazis… I’m speechless. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 15, 2017

Just to be clear: This isn’t Trump not taking a side or blaming both sides. This is Trump actively taking the sides of the neo-Nazis. — Ben K. (@benyankee) August 15, 2017

Trump just revealing what the Republican Party has stood for since the southern strategy. He just took the mask off. Been 60 years of this — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) August 15, 2017

This is like a quintuple-down to the power of eighty. All of the subtext of Trump’s Saturday statement has become explicit, enraged text. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 15, 2017

This is boooooonkers. Trump just flat out SIDED WITH THE ALT RIGHT PROTESTERS AND ACCUSED THE COUNTER PROTESTERS OF BEING THE VIOLENT ONES. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 15, 2017

So for those that missed it: Trump essentially walked back his full-throated condemnation of white nationalists and neo-Nazis — Mark Abadi (@mark_abadi) August 15, 2017

Trump just compared George Washington to Robert E Lee. I am speechless. What is wrong with him? He cannot be president of this country. — MRSBaubles (@mrsbaubles) August 15, 2017

Throw away yesterday’s statement. This is what Trump believes: people protesting with KKK, white nationalists & Nazis were “fine people.” — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 15, 2017

These aren’t dog whistles. Trump is basically agreeing, fiercely, with the white supremacist arguments. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) August 15, 2017

Did trump just say it’s okay to be a white supremacist as long as you have a permit? pic.twitter.com/ATd0ijuJAg — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 15, 2017

Trump defended these people. They look like actors playing racists in a movie. This is not a movie. This is real. And he defends it. pic.twitter.com/NJGqCKxPmQ — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) August 15, 2017