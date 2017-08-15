Quantcast
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
‘He thinks there are good Nazis’: Internet loses it over Trump’s ‘batshit’ press conference
15 Aug 2017 at 16:57 ET
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his initial statement regarding Saturday’s attacks against counterprotesters at the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally that ended in one death and dozens of injuries.

“I think there’s blame on both sides,” Trump said at a press conference in Trump Tower. “I have no doubt about it, and you have no doubt about it either. And if you reported it accurately, you would say.”

Within minutes of his remarks, Twitter went into full meltdown mode.

“How much longer are people going to put up with this shit?” IB Times’ Alex Kotch tweeted.

“Trump just made it explicit: Racists and Nazis, I feel your pain,” wrote Mother Jones’ Washington bureau chief David Corn.

Check out some of the best reactions below.


