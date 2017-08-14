‘He’s angry’: CNN’s April Ryan hammers Trump for going after black CEO instead of white supremacists

CNN's April Ryan -- CNN screen capture

A CNN panel taking up President Donald Trump’s plans to address the nation — once again — about the violence created by white supremacists in Charlottesville, tied his speech to the president lashing out at a black CEO who is walking away from a presidential council.

Early Monday morning, Trump attacked Merck CEO Kenneth C. Frazier after the black business executive announced he was resigning from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council because the president did not forcefully condemn the racist terror attack.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal. As CEO of Merck, and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.” Frazier said in a statement.

“Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” the president responded.

According to CNN contributor April Ryan, Trump is furious.

“The president is angry,” she began. “This tweet shows he’s angry about Charlottesville. And unfortunately he did not come out and make the statement, focusing on those who are responsible, the key group that’s responsible. So, therefore, if he did not respond to them via statement, people are wondering and people within his own circle are wondering.”

“And that is why Ken Frazier, an African-American, is walking away, because of this hate,” she continued.

“He attacked an African-American CEO for his stance on racism before he attacked, by name, the white supremacist,” host John Berman stated.

Watch the video below via CNN: