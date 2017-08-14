Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘He’s unfit to be human’: Watch Ana Navarro unload on ‘shameful nincompoop’ Trump’s disgraceful weekend

Tom Boggioni

14 Aug 2017 at 11:20 ET                   
CNN commentator Ana Navarro denounces Pres. Donald Trump's violent tweet and rhetoric (Screen capture)

On CNN Monday morning, a revved-up Ana Navarro smacked down President Donald Trump over his response to the Charlottesville violence.

“Why do you feel this was the worst of the worst?” host John Berman asked.

“You know, he was so embarrassing when he was a candidate, right? So many things he did that made you cringe and indignant,” she began. “I was embarrassed when he shoved the national leader at the G20. I was embarrassed when he wouldn’t shake Angela Merkel’s hand.”

“He’s six months plus into the presidency and there are times when the president of the United States needs to step up and be the unifier in chief, be the consoler in chief, be the healer in chief,” the Republican strategist continued. “This was a moment for him and he blew it to pander to members of his base who he did not want to antagonize. At a moment when the country so badly needed to hear from the president of the United States about healing and unity and supremacy and condemning racism and condemning neo-Nazis and he was a coward.”

“He didn’t have the spine to stand-up as leader of the United States, that is shameful.”

Navarro later doubled down on that, calling Trump a “shameful nincompoop.”

Watch the video below via CNN:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘You guys are a lynch mob’: White supremacists attack ‘radical left’ outside courthouse as Fields Jr. is arraigned
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+