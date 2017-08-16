‘Hide your kids’: Granddaughter of child-abducting white supremacist warns he’s starting new cult

White supremacist 'cult' leader Gordon Winrod (Screen capture)

The granddaughter of notorious white supremacist and kidnapper Gordon Winrod sent out an urgent message on Tuesday that Winrod is “setting up shop” in an old school building in Kulm, ND.

WDAY radio host Mike McFeely said that Shannon Maresh posted a warning on Facebook that Winrod — who kidnapped six of his grandchildren from their North Dakota homes 20 years ago — is starting a “cult” in a property purchased for him by family members.

Maresh told radio host McFeely, “I want people in the community and state to know what’s happening. I don’t want what happened to my family to happen to other families. I want to prevent that from happening to anybody else.”

Winrod was convicted of kidnapping his grandchildren in order to indoctrinate them into his extreme racist beliefs. He served 10 years of a 30-year sentence behind bars and was released in May of 2012.

He is currently living with his daughter and son-in-law Laura and Sam Leppert in rural Kulm.

The Ozark County Times said, “Winrod was pastor of Our Savior’s Church and had been linked to the Christian Identity Movement. For years he published ‘The Winrod Letter’ a newsletter that was chock full of anti-Jewish rhetoric. Winrod claimed law enforcement, government and most business leaders were Jews, and he often referred to the court system as the ‘Jewdiciary.'”

Winrod abducted the six grandchildren from their homes in 1994 and 1995. Authorities raided his Ozark County, MO compound in May of 2000 and were able to talk the children — then ages 9 to 16 — into surrendering and emerging from the bunker into which they’d locked themselves.

In her message, Maresh wrote:

