‘Hostage video’: Internet flays ‘too little, too late’ Trump for uncomfortable ‘racism is evil’ speech

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Three days after the death of a counter-protester at a white nationalist march in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump finally called out the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who attended, saying” racism is evil.”

Trump’s second address to the nation was considered to be damage control after his disastrous speech on Sunday when he tried to spread the blame for violence “on many sides.”

Trump’s apparent discomfort with the speech — read from a teleprompter — caused one commentator to say he read the speech, “like he was recording a hostage video.”

Many on Twitter agreed, with some calling it “too little, too late.”

Too little too late, Trump. You should have given this type of speech on Saturday. Instead you had to be goaded into doing this by advisors. — Keith_William (@kwhow3978) August 14, 2017

Raised in the overtly racist cold war era I hear "let's placate the people so we can accomplish larger goal" in Trump speech. — TrumpTVisFake (@cfenner5) August 14, 2017

If Trump had given speech like this on Saturday, we'd have commended him. On Monday, it does nothing for me. Zero. I suspect, I'm not alone. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 14, 2017

One of Trump's 'tells' is when he sticks to a pre prepared speech without any of his famous embellishments. Indicates his resistance. — Stephen Walmsley (@sjrw) August 14, 2017

Trump’s speech was given with as much sincerity as a child being forced to apologize to the neighbor for knocking over their mailbox. — Lee Ann Lewman (@LALewman) August 14, 2017

Clearly Trump had to have private discussions with #AltRight #Nazi #KKK before mentioning their names in speech just now. — Michael Fisher (@mrfisher29) August 14, 2017

Trump blankly reading a scripted speech about racism sounded like he was to read someone else's book report. Nothing from him at all. — Al Bundy (@ThreeTouchDowns) August 14, 2017

Tough speech for the fact checkers. On the one hand, racism IS evil. On the other hand, Trump definitely does not believe that. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) August 14, 2017

Trump read that speech like he was recording a hostage video. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 14, 2017