Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Hostage video’: Internet flays ‘too little, too late’ Trump for uncomfortable ‘racism is evil’ speech

Tom Boggioni

14 Aug 2017 at 13:38 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Three days after the death of a counter-protester at a white nationalist march in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump finally called out the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who attended, saying” racism is evil.”

Trump’s second address to the nation was considered to be damage control after his disastrous speech on Sunday when he tried to spread the blame for violence “on many sides.”

Trump’s apparent discomfort with the speech — read from a teleprompter — caused one commentator to say he read the speech, “like he was recording a hostage video.”

Many on Twitter agreed, with some calling it “too little, too late.”

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
FBI and DHS warned Trump about Alt-Right terrorists just months before the attack in Charlottesville: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+