‘How disgusting’: Internet slams ‘assh*le’ GOP senator who blamed McCain’s Trumpcare vote on brain cancer

Sarah K. Burris

09 Aug 2017 at 13:46 ET                   
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (Photos: Screen capture and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) blamed Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) vote against Trumpcare on McCain’s brain tumor, but he didn’t mean it like a broader understanding of healthcare.

“We did get a call from Paul (Ryan) and he assured us that skinny repeal was not going to pass the House it would have to go to conference,” Johnson said during a Tuesday radio interview on AM560 “Chicago’s Morning Answer.”

“Again, I’m not gonna speak for John McCain — he has a brain tumor right now — that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning, some of that might have factored in,” he went on.

The host then asked if he “really” thought that McCain’s brain tumor caused McCain to not support the Trump bill and Johnson seemed to stammer in his response.

“Again, I-I-I don’t know exactly what — we really thought — and again I don’t want speak for any senator,” he claimed. “I really thought John was going to vote yes to send that to conference at 10:30 at night. By about 1, 1:30, he voted no. So you have talk to John in terms what was on his mind.”

According to CNN, McCain’s spokesperson Julie Tarallo called the statement “bizarre” and “deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend. Senator McCain has been very open and clear about the reasons for his vote.”

The internet was not as kind. Here are the most brutal tweets blasting Johnson below:

