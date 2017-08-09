‘How disgusting’: Internet slams ‘assh*le’ GOP senator who blamed McCain’s Trumpcare vote on brain cancer

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (Photos: Screen capture and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) blamed Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) vote against Trumpcare on McCain’s brain tumor, but he didn’t mean it like a broader understanding of healthcare.

“We did get a call from Paul (Ryan) and he assured us that skinny repeal was not going to pass the House it would have to go to conference,” Johnson said during a Tuesday radio interview on AM560 “Chicago’s Morning Answer.”

“Again, I’m not gonna speak for John McCain — he has a brain tumor right now — that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning, some of that might have factored in,” he went on.

The host then asked if he “really” thought that McCain’s brain tumor caused McCain to not support the Trump bill and Johnson seemed to stammer in his response.

“Again, I-I-I don’t know exactly what — we really thought — and again I don’t want speak for any senator,” he claimed. “I really thought John was going to vote yes to send that to conference at 10:30 at night. By about 1, 1:30, he voted no. So you have talk to John in terms what was on his mind.”

According to CNN, McCain’s spokesperson Julie Tarallo called the statement “bizarre” and “deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend. Senator McCain has been very open and clear about the reasons for his vote.”

The internet was not as kind. Here are the most brutal tweets blasting Johnson below:

@devilradio If Ron Johnson can blame McCain's ACA vote on a brain tumor, then we can blame Johnson's votes on him being a dolt. — Robert Barhite (@sonwilco) August 9, 2017

@SenRonJohnson Your statement regarding Sen. McCain's vote being affected by his brain tumor was appalling. Shame on you. — Steve Coulter (@coulter28) August 9, 2017

Now the GOP is saying McCain voted no on TrumpCare because of his brain tumor. Is there no limit to how disgusting Republicans will be? — Proud&Loud (@MilVetGuy) August 9, 2017

Hey Sen.Johnson , McCain may have a brain tumor but he's not brain damaged like you so apparently are — Annie (@APendletonP) August 9, 2017

So Sen Ron Johnson(R-Wi), I have no problem with Sen McCain's No Vote, your Yes Vote is a much bigger problem. Shame on you! — Rambler (@Rambler946) August 9, 2017

I'd like to see Senator Johnson say that to Senator McCain's face. https://t.co/trtlAzoRLc — fred schroeffel (@fredschroeffel) August 9, 2017

Yeah. About that. Notice how people who NEED HEALTHCARE are reluctant to DO AWAY WITH IT? McCAIN is not the DUMB one here. It's JOHNSON. https://t.co/5k2yYmkUGf — Pahl RS (@pahlrs) August 9, 2017

I am SURE Johnson meant it made McCain empathetic to what other Americans with cancer go through, right? RIGHT? (What an asshole.) https://t.co/wDp5PTij5W — The A-Hole Patrol (@A_HolePatrol) August 9, 2017

John McCain is steady as always! Johnson needs to adjust meds! — J.M. (@jwmis) August 9, 2017

McCain voted No for a crappy bill – Ron Johnson voted yes b/c Club for Growth paid him to👇. Club for Growth Re lobbyists for Repeal. pic.twitter.com/CRnb06zah5 — 🌺Deb💫 (@DebPersistedNY) August 9, 2017

Senator Johnson is appropriately named.#McCain vote. — William Coale, Ph.D. (@wmcoale) August 9, 2017

@SenRonJohnson thinks @SenJohnMcCain's brain tumor caused him to vote against #TrumpCare. At least McCain's brain functions. Johnson's? Hmm. — Ana Hotaling (@AnaHotaling) August 9, 2017

How low can you go? GOP Sen. Ron Johnson: McCain's brain tumor might have been factor in no vote @CNNPolitics https://t.co/Pipzo2Zwr9 — Sharon Crow (@sharoncrowstar) August 9, 2017

Really Sen. Johnson you had no conscience – no shame – no moral conscience to stop your comment about Senator McCain? Let's hope God helps! — risaG (@rosagabrielrose) August 9, 2017

Congrats on being a jerk-GOP Sen. Ron Johnson: McCain's brain tumor might have been factor in no vote. https://t.co/4rLyP5huHL — Thom Booker (@faaattom) August 9, 2017

McCain understands the importance of health care. Johnson fails to understand that any of us could suffer ill health/injury, including him. https://t.co/wYikZaeV7M — Nov 2018 (@JCTweet2) August 9, 2017

ron johnson is A DESPICABLE HUMAN BEING saying the things about mccain

That GOP healthcare care bill was a GIANT TURD just like JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/M48jnS9eog — jack straw (@jackkstraww) August 9, 2017

It's at times like this you see how low some will go. Best wishes to Sen. McCain and shame on the despicable Sen. Johnson. — jllr (@marchforwomenDC) August 9, 2017

Beyond being unseemly, whats weird abt this is Ron Johnson was himself making a dramatic show about angst w/ process https://t.co/98uOPQDV3b — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 9, 2017

You are better than this,WI! Please stop sending these people to Congress! Nothing wrong w/McCain; he just had a reckoning w/integrity!🙄 — 🌟⭐️✨StarGazer✨⭐️🌟 (@_Star_Fire_1) August 9, 2017

So McCain's vote was due to his brain tumor? What's YOUR excuse? — The Soros Boogeyman (@TheDoctor1969a) August 9, 2017

I hope McCain walks up to him on the floor of the Senate and coldcocks him. — Steven Martens (@StevenMartens23) August 9, 2017