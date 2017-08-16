Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘I stand with the president’: Mike Pence backs Trump after Charlottesville remarks

Elizabeth Preza

16 Aug 2017 at 17:15 ET                   
Republican president Mike Pence speaks to supporters at a rally in Chesterfield, Missouri (Shutterstock)

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said he stands by Donald Trump after the president equated neo-Nazis who descended on Charlottesville, Virginia with the anti-fascist protestors standing against bigotry and hate.

Pence is one of few Republican leaders who’ve backed the president after his controversial press conference Tuesday. The White House issued talking points late Tuesday night urging surrogates to say the president “was entirely correct” and both sides bear responsibility for a white supremacist attack that killed one and injured at least 19.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Patently false’: Newspaper rips Idaho GOPer for defending white nationalism as ‘people who love the Constitution’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+