‘I will not be bullied’: Dem. lawmaker doubles down on Russia investigation after Trump’s Vietnam ‘slurs’

Sen. Richard Blumemthal (D-CT) responded after President Donald Trump attacked him over his service in Vietnam.

During a Monday interview on CNN, Blumenthal spoke about the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had empaneled a grand jury to assist in his investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 U.S. election.

“It was purposeful and relentless, and it involved propaganda and hacking into our machines or at least an attempt to do it and potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice,” Blumenthal explained to CNN. “That investigation must be pursued.”

Withing minutes, Trump lashed out on Twitter.

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

At a press conference later on Monday, Blumenthal said that he would not be deterred by attacks from the president.

“They are slurs,” he insisted. “I will not be distracted or bullied by them.”

