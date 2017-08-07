Quantcast

‘I will not be bullied’: Dem. lawmaker doubles down on Russia investigation after Trump’s Vietnam ‘slurs’

David Edwards

07 Aug 2017 at 12:35 ET                   
Richard Blumenthal (ABC News/screen grab)

Sen. Richard Blumemthal (D-CT) responded after President Donald Trump attacked him over his service in Vietnam.

During a Monday interview on CNN, Blumenthal spoke about the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had empaneled a grand jury to assist in his investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 U.S. election.

“It was purposeful and relentless, and it involved propaganda and hacking into our machines or at least an attempt to do it and potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice,” Blumenthal explained to CNN. “That investigation must be pursued.”

Withing minutes, Trump lashed out on Twitter.

At a press conference later on Monday, Blumenthal said that he would not be deterred by attacks from the president.

“They are slurs,” he insisted. “I will not be distracted or bullied by them.”

Watch a clip from Blumenthal’s press conference below.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
