In America’s South the militias are preparing for war

Agence France-Presse

17 Aug 2017 at 07:48 ET                   

Each month, Chris Hill gets together with friends to spend a few days in a remote forest in Georgia, deep in the heart of the American South. They trade stories over a campfire, feast on barbecue food — and practice raids with semi-automatic rifles in case the government decides to come for their weapons. Dressed in…

