Jesse Jackson: Trump only addressed Charlottesville when David Duke ’embarrassed him’ about it

David Ferguson

12 Aug 2017 at 17:56 ET                   
Reverend Jesse Jackson speaking at the UN (US State Department)

Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson ripped President Donald Trump on Saturday for taking so much time to address the issue of the racist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA in which one person was killed and 19 injured.

Jackson told CNN anchor Ana Cabrera that Trump only spoke up on Saturday because of remarks by former KKK leader David Duke linking the Trump administration to the bigotry and violence on display.

“He did that because when David Duke endorsed him publicly,” Jackson said. “He was embarrassed and he had to react.”

The Trump administration can mouth pretty words about human rights, Jackson said, but their actions show “a pattern of anti-human rights.”

“It manifests itself, one, in the treatment of refugees, the treatment of immigrants,” Jackson said. “He’s making the nation smaller and smaller and much more bitter.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
